Local church family unites for ‘Reconciliation Sunday’

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — January 15th is the date a man who fought for justice and peace was born, Martin Luther King Jr.

Members of Northside Assembly celebrated Dr. King’s life works with a church service dedicated to building positivity within the Jackson community.

Pastor Randy Carter said “The Lord has reconciled us to himself and then given us the ministry of reconciliation and so reconciliation is at the heart of everything we do as a church.”

Special guest for the past three years,President of Lane college Dr. Logan Hampton, delivered the message.

Pastor Carter said in 2016 Shirlene Mercer, a community activist, was honored during this same service because of her continuous fight for change.

“She participated at a great expense to herself in the sit ins at the counters in downtown Jackson many many years ago.” Pastor Carter said.

By creating the Shirlene Mercer Courage award the church continues a tradition of recognizing people who are leaders in the community. The award recipient exemplifies selflessness, courage, and stands for unity among all people. The person selected was Jackson city court judge, Blake Anderson.

“Your work for justice and equality for all citizens it’s an honor to present this award to you this year.” Pastor Carter said.

Judge Anderson said he’s humbled to have been chosen, and felt services like the one from Sunday create stronger bonds with people who may be different from one another.

“Blacks and whites worshipping together, playing together, working together this is the best thing that we can do.” Judge Anderson said.

Pastor Carter said “regardless of race regardless what part of town we live in we are one and that’s what the Lord’s heart is.”

Pastor Carter also presented Dr. Hampton with a check for $1,000 to Lane college.