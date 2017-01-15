Man treks the volunteer state for awareness

by Mandy Hrach

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Drivers on Highway 70 might have seen him this week. A man walking along the roadside, carrying a sign that reads “Walk for God.”

John Derrick Smith’s journey in West Tennessee on Sunday was part of his walk to raise awareness of fallen police officers.

He says he wants everyone to know he walks for God.

He says he wants to send the message that all “blue lives” matter.

He took a break on his trek to Memphis to thank police officers in Huntingdon for their service.

“I just want to honor the officers that have fallen and show that blue lives, save lives,” he said. “Because all lives matter, and not all policemen are here to hurt us, they’re here to help us.”

Smith started his journey after he took a bus from his hometown in Florida to Knoxville on December 15th.

He says he chose to trek Tennessee because he plans to participate in a “Walk for God” week this April in Nashville.