Nashville police: 2 Teens charged in shooting deaths

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville police say two 16-year-old boys have been charged in the shooting deaths of two other teenagers at a home.

Metropolitan Nashville Police say in a news release the suspects were charged with two counts each of criminal homicide.

The statement says the shootings occurred Saturday at the home of one of the suspects in Antioch, a community in southeastern Davidson County. One of the victims was 16 years old. The other victim’s age wasn’t known.

The suspects are being held in a juvenile detention facility.