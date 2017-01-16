Car crash sends three teens to hospital

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-A crash on North Parkway in east Jackson sent three juveniles to the hospital late Monday night.

Jackson police said the car crashed following a short police pursuit when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

Police told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the car was reported stolen earlier Monday. All three juveniles had to be extracted from the car.

Officers said they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators also said charges are pending following an investigation.