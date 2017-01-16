Churched come together to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-The city of Jackson united as one to end the day of remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Monday evening.

Churches from all over Jackson met at Englewood Baptist Church for a “unity service” to end the day of activities remembering the civil rights leader. The speaker for the evening was Dr. Daryll Coleman, pastor of Mother Liberty CME Church.

Organizers said the service is exactly what Dr. King would want.

“I think he would be very happy to see us come together in this community. Crossing all barriers of race and gender and ethnicity just to worship and serve,” said Dr. Martha Robinson, organizer of the event.

The service also included a combined choir, prayer and words from different pastors.