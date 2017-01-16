Community gathers to pray for firefighter, retiring due to health issues

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn.-Firefighters in Gibson County gathered Monday night to pray for one of their own.

Leaders with the Brazil Fire Dept. said volunteer firefighter Tyler Howell has been battling multiple health issues, which has forced him to retire from the job he loves.

People across the county and surrounding areas have been collecting money to help the family.

The chief of the Brazil Fire Department spoke on how the community came together for Howell and his family.

“I hope it shows them that not just us as a fire department but other fire departments and people in the community we’re all behind them and we’ll do what ever we can to help them, we can’t take away the disease but maybe we can make it easier on them,” said Chief Gail Wallace.

More than 60 firefighters attended the service, including Howell and his family.