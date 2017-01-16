Experts share tips on gardening during warm winter weather

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn.–With a wave of warm winter weather tempting plants and gardeners, we asked the experts for answers about early budding concerns and outdoor projects.

“There’s no reason to stay inside on a nice day,” James Wick said.

For nearly 20 years, Wick has worked at Morris Nursery and Landscapes in Jackson.

He seems to know a lot about digging, planting and growing. “Right now is a great time to do small planting or pruning,” he said.

Wick said it’s not unusual to see temperatures fluctuate during January and February.

An early bud isn’t a concern for Wick at this time.”We’re expecting an early spring,” he said.

Wick said mild temperatures make for ideal days to tackle late-winter cleanup such as cutting back ornamental grasses.

Planting vegetables is not recommended yet, but Wick said it is OK to begin getting seeds ready indoors for spring planting.

Nursery staff said now is a good time to divide perennials and put down a coat of dormant oil spray for protection from insects.