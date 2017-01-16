Feds change horse regulations aimed at stopping soring

by Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal officials have made regulation changes aimed at stopping the practice of soring among Tennessee walking horses and similar breeds.

The Tennessean reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced changes Friday to the Horse Protection Act.

Soring occurs when a horse’s legs are intentionally injured to make the animal have a higher gait. It often includes the use of caustic chemicals and chains, or objects shoved between the hoof and stacked shoes.

The department says the final rule will be published soon in the Federal Register and become effective by next January. It will ban many of the tools used for soring and force horse industry inspectors to become trained and licensed through the USDA.

The Humane Society of the United States called soring a “barbaric and gratuitous” practice.