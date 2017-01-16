Gibson Co. hosts several MLK Day events

by Brittany Hardaway

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Communities on Monday honored a man who focused on peace, unity, and justice — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many West Tennesseans used MLK day to not only celebrate him but do something that will have an impact on the community.

“I Have a Dream,” one of Dr. King’s most well-known speeches, focused on the idea of civil rights for all and people building positive relationships with one another despite coming from different backgrounds. City and county leaders of Milan came together to lead a community breakfast to fulfill Dr. King’s vision.

“The community pulls together, and it just sets the tone,” event coordinator Tammy Wade said. “Since this is the first month of the year, it sets the tone for the year in my opinion for us to work together.”

The free breakfast was created 8 years ago by Wade. Kids from St. Paul youth group not only served breakfast but also performed a praise dance for attendees.

This year’s guest speaker was an educator and high school football coach from Milan High School, Craig Pettigrew.

“We always choose an African-American male from the community that is a role model and leader because the children and the community can relate to that person,” Wade said.

“I’ve always worked in this community, and to be selected to speak to everybody about working in this community on this day — the day that we celebrate Dr. King — is truly an honor,” Pettigrew said.

MLK Day events continued in Gibson County with a march starting at the courthouse. For the past 27 years, community members of Gibson County have commemorated the life of Dr. King. Organizer Sonja Dodd said events like the march keep the youth educated about the influence he made on history.

“We need to teach our children about Martin Luther King and the significant impact that he had on some of the freedoms that we have now,” Dodd said.

The MLK march ended at First Baptist Church in Trenton where attendees held a service in his honor.