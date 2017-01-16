Local leaders celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, local organizations came together Monday to serve the community.

Health screenings, career opportunities and law enforcement were just a few of the services and organizations on hand to help community members.

Organizations set up tables at the NAACP headquarters in downtown Jackson. Serving the community in this way is something NAACP leaders say Dr. King was all about.

“What he did was remarkable,” said Harrell Carter, president of the Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP. “Taking the teaching from Gandhi, he was able to make sure that this was peaceful, to the extent that he could possibly make it a peaceful transition of inclusion and equity.”

The NAACP finished the day’s events with a service at Englewood Baptist Church.