Local leaders come together for MLK Day call of service

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — In celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, community leaders came together Monday for a call of service.

The Mt. Zion Baptist Church hosted the service, which featured remarks from state representatives Jimmy Eldrige and Johnny Shaw and Jackson-Madison County NAACP President Harrell Carter.

The theme of the event was a call for political, spiritual and community action.

“A desire to advance God’s people to this state where they belong, where the constitution states that all men are created equal,” the Rev. Dr. Jesse Douglas said.

The service also featured music from students of Lane College.