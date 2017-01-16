Mr. Food recipe for Perfect Fried Shrimp
What You’ll Need:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined, with tails left on
What To Do:
In a shallow dish, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and cayenne pepper; mix well. In another shallow dish, beat eggs and milk with a fork until well combined.
In a large skillet over medium-high, heat oil until hot.
Dip shrimp in flour mixture, then egg mixture, and again in flour mixture, coating completely.
Cook shrimp about 1 minute per side, or until coating is golden. Drain on a paper towel-lined platter. Serve immediately.