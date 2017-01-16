Police investigate armed robbery outside Jackson hotel

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a hotel employee was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot.

Investigators say an employee of DoubleTree Hotel was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Monday as he was getting off work. No one was injured.

Police say the suspect took off with a Blackberry cell phone.

Investigators describe the suspect as a young black man with a thin build who was last seen wearing glasses, a white hoodie and a white ball cap with black trim.

Police say they believe it was a random incident.

Employees say this comes as a shock especially when they go into work early in the morning.

“A good rule of thumb is anytime you are going someplace to try and keep an eye on your surroundings,” spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department, Lt. Derrick Tisdale said.

Police are checking security cameras of the hotel and surrounding buildings hoping they can catch a glimpse of the alleged thief.

“In order for Jackson to be the community that we all desire, it is an effort on all of our parts working together and not having the fear of criminal element to make Jackson the safe community we need,” Tisdale said.

Jackson police say to make sure you are aware and alert of your surroundings no matter the time of day.

If you have any information, call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-TIPS (8477).