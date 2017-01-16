Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

An oncoming cold front is forecast to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee through Tuesday morning. While it may be warm now, temperatures will be cooler over the next couple of days after the cold front. More rain is also expected to return again later this week.

TONIGHT

As the cold front moves into the area West Tennessee will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning. Skies will remain overcast with breezy conditions preventing temperatures from dropping below 60°F until between 5 and 7 in the morning. Severe weather is not likely tonight but there’s a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for a strong thunderstorm near the Mississippi River this evening.

Rain will continue into Tuesday and may last into the afternoon for some areas south of I-40 but high pressure will make for relatively drier weather midweek. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

