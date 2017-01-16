Tenn. Congressman Steve Cohen to boycott Trump inauguration

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee congressman says he’ll boycott President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration to support his Democratic colleague, John Lewis, who became embroiled in a feud with the incoming Republican president.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen chose the site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech to announce he’ll skip Trump’s swearing in Friday. The Memphis Democrat said Monday it was a “borderline” call on attending until Trump attacked Lewis, which he said showed the president-elect is “unfit for the office.”

Lewis says he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president” because of Russian meddling in last year’s election.

Trump tore into the civil rights icon, tweeting that the Georgia congressman is “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results.”

Cohen joins several other Democratic lawmakers who announced plans to skip the inauguration.