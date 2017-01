WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

WARM TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH WITH HIGHS IN THE 70S. A WARM FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PASS THROUGH THE AREA TODAY THEN A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH THE REGION WITH EMBEDDED SHOWERS AND A CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORMS.

TONIGHT THE COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH WITH THE RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS AND TEMPERATURES WILL FALL INTO THE 50S OVERNIGHT. THE COLD FRONT WILL STALL OUT AND THEN LIFT BACK TO THE NORTH TUESDAY BRINGING ADDITIONAL CHANCES FOR SHOWERS. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL REACH THE 60S ON TUESDAY.

THE COLD FRONT WILL SINK BACK SOUTHWARD ON WEDNESDAY WITH DAYTIME HIGHS REACHING ONLY THE UPPER 50S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com