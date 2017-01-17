Authorities investigating 2 deaths in Middle Tennessee

by Associated Press

BRADYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say they are investigating an incident in Middle Tennessee that left two people dead and another hospitalized.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland told media that a man died from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday night at a home in Bradyville and a woman who was seriously injured later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Niland said another woman who was injured remains hospitalized. She said it appears that the women weren’t shot, but injured with another type of weapon.

Agents and a forensics team were at the scene Sunday gathering evidence.

Niland identified the man who died as 42-year-old David Wooten and the woman who died as 19-year-old Elizabeth Clement. The injured woman was identified as 28-year-old Laura Jastre.

No further information was released. Officials are asking anyone with information about what happened to call police.