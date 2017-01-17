Jackson police seek to ID truck used in package theft

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a truck they say was used in the recent theft of a package from outside a home.

A man driving a blue, extended cab Chevy Silverado pickup truck stole a package Monday from the doorstep of a home on Bucksnort Cove, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Police say surveillance video captures a black man wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a gray jacket get out of the truck and take the package.

Anyone who can identify the man or has other information in the case is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You also can submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.