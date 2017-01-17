Judge declares mistrial in murder trial; new jury to convene after lunch

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — The trial for a man accused of killing an Arkansas State football player and his stepfather started Tuesday morning.

A grand jury indicted Johnny Wade in 2014 on first-degree murder and felony murder counts. Judge Kyle Atkins dismissed the jury pool Tuesday morning after several hours of questioning.

The prosecutor said Atkins declared a mistrial. Wade’s attorney said the judge dismissed the jurors because of something that happened in court.

A new set of potential jurors are scheduled to return to court at 12:30 p.m.

Wade is accused of killing Markel Owens and Johnny Shivers during a home invasion in January 2014 on Walker Road in north Jackson. He was also indicted for the attempted first-degree murder of Shiver’s wife and aggravated assault of their 16-year-old son.