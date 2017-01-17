Man accused of using ID that was not his to open charge account, make purchases

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-One man is facing a theft of property charge after being accused of using an ID that was not his to open a charge account and make purchases.

Investigators said Marvin Jackson is accused of presenting a drivers license with a different name to open a charge account at Kohl’s in north Jackson. He is then accused of opening a charge account with the ID and then paying for items totaling more than $1,000.

Adam Sanders was identified as the second suspect. Both face a charges of theft of property over $1,000.

Jackson also faces a charge of criminal simulation and resisting arrest.