Trial begins for man charged in deadly 2014 home invasion shooting

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three years after a shooting at a north Jackson home killed a college athlete and his stepfather, a man appeared Tuesday in court for the beginning of his trial.

Johnny Wade is accused of killing Markel Owens and Johnny Shivers during a home invasion in January 2014 on Walker Road in north Jackson.

What was supposed to be the beginning of Wade’s trial took an odd turn Tuesday morning. Madison County Court Judge Kyle Atkins dismissed a jury after they had been chosen. Atkins also dismissed an entire jury pool after hours of questioning.

Assistant District Attorney Ben Mayo said the judge declared a mistrial. Judge Atkins did not provide answers explaining the reason behind his decision. After a short lunch break, new jurors were questioned and selected before opening statements.

“They’re going to give you their opening statements, and their opening statements are an opportunity for the lawyers to tell you what they think the case will show, what the evidence will show,” Atkins said.

Wade pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case. He’s charged with felony first-degree murder of former Arkansas State University football player Markel Owens and his stepfather, Johnny Shivers, while attempting the crime of aggravated robbery.

He also is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault of Markel’s mother, Chermaine Owens.

Opening statements began with the prosecutor addressing the fact that the defendant’s cousin, Derrick Wade, who has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Owens and Shivers, used Johnny Wade’s name at a hospital in Memphis after fleeing in the 2014 shooting.

The defense attorney’s opening statement suggested the cousins favor one another.

After opening statements, experts in the field of forensic science were called on to testify. Chief medical examiner for Davidson County in Nashville Dr. Feng Li did the autopsies on the bodies. Li also testified and was on the stand for more than an hour. Judge Atkins said the case will continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.