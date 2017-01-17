Man faces additional charges after traffic stop

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.- Police say a man accused of running a stop sign ends up with even more charges.

Officers said Daniel Perkins was pulled over after running a stop sign in north Jackson. Police said during the stop, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers say they then discovered Perkins was driving on a revoked license.

Investigators said he began resisting arrest and was detained by a taser.

Upon searching the vehicle, police said they discovered over 400 grams of marijuana.

Perkins is charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest.