Man faces additional charges after traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn.- Police say a man accused of running a stop sign ends up with even more charges.
Officers said Daniel Perkins was pulled over after running a stop sign in north Jackson. Police said during the stop, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers say they then discovered Perkins was driving on a revoked license.
Investigators said he began resisting arrest and was detained by a taser.
Upon searching the vehicle, police said they discovered over 400 grams of marijuana.
Perkins is charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest.