Mugshots : Madison County : 1/13/17 – 1/17/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/82 Jayla Permenter Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/82 Sabrina Cox Methamphetamine possession, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/82 Xavius Owens Shoplifting

4/82 Courtney Ryan Public intoxication

5/82 Akelia McGoughy Shoplifting

6/82 Willie Greer Aggravated assault

7/82 Wiley Austin Contraband in penal institution, criminal trespass, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/82 Tyrone Hill DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law

9/82 Tyler Hill DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence

10/82 Torrence Douglas DUI, identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, habitual motor offender

11/82 Tonya Blurton Failure to appear

12/82 Terrion Cole Shoplifting

13/82 Khiarra Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/82 Terrill Snipes Violation of probation

15/82 Terrequos Simmons Violation of parole

16/82 Temica Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license

17/82 Tamika Jackson Aggravated assault

18/82 Tamia Mayberry Shoplifting

19/82 Sparkle Martin Theft under $500

20/82 Sonia Alcantar Stalking

21/82 Sierra Smith Theft under $500, criminal simulation, contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/82 Sherri Dixon Driving on revoked/suspended license

23/82 Shawna Hurley DUI, retaliation for past action

24/82 Scott Smith Public intoxication

25/82 Samuel Forrester Reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license, joyriding

26/82 Ronnie Hines Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/82 Robert Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/82 Robert Lovelace DUI

29/82 Perish Tyus Shoplifting

30/82 Patsy Pearson No charges entered

31/82 Orlando Waller Violation of order of protection

32/82 Omar Marsh Hold for other agency

33/82 Norman White Simple domestic assault

34/82 Michael Wilson Violation of probation

35/82 Michael Oliphant No charges entered

36/82 Mauricio McLin Simple domestic assault, vandalism

37/82 Maurice Bolden Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/82 Marvin Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, fraudulent use of credit/ATM card

39/82 Mark Lilly Theft over $500, shoplifting

40/82 Lajuan Gordon Driving on revoked/suspended license

41/82 Korlan Dunlap Theft under $500, identity theft

42/82 Kevin Kelley Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/82 Keon Donald Violation of probation

44/82 Kennedie Graves Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

45/82 Katrina Marshall Failure to appear

46/82 Joshua Quinton DUI

47/82 Joshua Mask Aggravated assault

48/82 Joseph Stanko DUI, violation of implied consent law

49/82 Jerrica Finnie Shoplifting

50/82 Jasmine Simmons Assault

51/82 Jarvis Bryant Violation of probation

52/82 Jamie Baggett Failure to appear

53/82 James Stout Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia

54/82 James Dennis Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

55/82 James Cupples Driving on revoked/suspended license

56/82 Jakia Robinson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

57/82 Issac Chism Failure to appear

58/82 Hobson Bowen Failure to appear

59/82 Hayes Herron Contraband in penal institution, failure to comply, driving on suspended license

60/82 Fallon Wheeler Possession of methamphetamine

61/82 Eddie Johnston Disorderly conduct

62/82 Douglas Fowler Failure to appear

63/82 Dorothy Shivers Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

64/82 Dominique Merriweather Contempt of court

65/82 Dexter Golden Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

66/82 Deonten Wardlow Shoplifting

67/82 Deondre Taylor DUI

68/82 David Gray-Feggett Driving on revoked/suspended license

69/82 Daniel Perkins Resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

70/82 Damian Graham Criminal trespass

71/82 Constance Moore Failure to appear

72/82 Cody Maness Unlawful drug paraphernalia

73/82 Cody Lynch Failure to appear

74/82 Christopher Farmer Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

75/82 Carlos Espinoza DUI

76/82 Candie Young Violation of community corrections

77/82 Brandon Rhodes DUI

78/82 Beverly Clark Assault

79/82 Anthony Smith DUI

80/82 Amanda Seymour Failure to appear

81/82 Alex Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of anti-noise ordinance

82/82 Adam Sanders Theft over $1,000





































































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/17/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.