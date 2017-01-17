Mugshots : Madison County : 1/13/17 – 1/17/17 January 17, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/82Jayla Permenter Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/82Sabrina Cox Methamphetamine possession, schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/82Xavius Owens Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/82Courtney Ryan Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/82Akelia McGoughy Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/82Willie Greer Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/82Wiley Austin Contraband in penal institution, criminal trespass, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/82Tyrone Hill DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 9/82Tyler Hill DUI, possession of a handgun while under the 10/82Torrence Douglas DUI, identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law, habitual motor offender 11/82Tonya Blurton Failure to appear 12/82Terrion Cole Shoplifting 13/82Khiarra Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 14/82Terrill Snipes Violation of probation 15/82Terrequos Simmons Violation of parole 16/82Temica Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license 17/82Tamika Jackson Aggravated assault 18/82Tamia Mayberry Shoplifting 19/82Sparkle Martin Theft under $500 20/82Sonia Alcantar Stalking 21/82Sierra Smith Theft under $500, criminal simulation, contraband in penal institution, schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 22/82Sherri Dixon Driving on revoked/suspended license 23/82Shawna Hurley DUI, retaliation for past action 24/82Scott Smith Public intoxication 25/82Samuel Forrester Reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license, joyriding 26/82Ronnie Hines Driving on revoked/suspended license 27/82Robert Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license 28/82Robert Lovelace DUI 29/82Perish Tyus Shoplifting 30/82Patsy Pearson No charges entered 31/82Orlando Waller Violation of order of protection 32/82Omar Marsh Hold for other agency 33/82Norman White Simple domestic assault 34/82Michael Wilson Violation of probation 35/82Michael Oliphant No charges entered 36/82Mauricio McLin Simple domestic assault, vandalism 37/82Maurice Bolden Driving on revoked/suspended license 38/82Marvin Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, fraudulent use of credit/ATM card 39/82Mark Lilly Theft over $500, shoplifting 40/82Lajuan Gordon Driving on revoked/suspended license 41/82Korlan Dunlap Theft under $500, identity theft 42/82Kevin Kelley Driving on revoked/suspended license 43/82Keon Donald Violation of probation 44/82Kennedie Graves Schedule IV drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia 45/82Katrina Marshall Failure to appear 46/82Joshua Quinton DUI 47/82Joshua Mask Aggravated assault 48/82Joseph Stanko DUI, violation of implied consent law 49/82Jerrica Finnie Shoplifting 50/82Jasmine Simmons Assault 51/82Jarvis Bryant Violation of probation 52/82Jamie Baggett Failure to appear 53/82James Stout Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting stop/arrest, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia 54/82James Dennis Schedule II, IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 55/82James Cupples Driving on revoked/suspended license 56/82Jakia Robinson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear 57/82Issac Chism Failure to appear 58/82Hobson Bowen Failure to appear 59/82Hayes Herron Contraband in penal institution, failure to comply, driving on suspended license 60/82Fallon Wheeler Possession of methamphetamine 61/82Eddie Johnston Disorderly conduct 62/82Douglas Fowler Failure to appear 63/82Dorothy Shivers Schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia 64/82Dominique Merriweather Contempt of court 65/82Dexter Golden Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license 66/82Deonten Wardlow Shoplifting 67/82Deondre Taylor DUI 68/82David Gray-Feggett Driving on revoked/suspended license 69/82Daniel Perkins Resisting stop/arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 70/82Damian Graham Criminal trespass 71/82Constance Moore Failure to appear 72/82Cody Maness Unlawful drug paraphernalia 73/82Cody Lynch Failure to appear 74/82Christopher Farmer Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia 75/82Carlos Espinoza DUI 76/82Candie Young Violation of community corrections 77/82Brandon Rhodes DUI 78/82Beverly Clark Assault 79/82Anthony Smith DUI 80/82Amanda Seymour Failure to appear 81/82Alex Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of anti-noise ordinance 82/82Adam Sanders Theft over $1,000 Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/17/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore