Police: All 3 juveniles will face charges in Monday night crash; 2 still hospitalized

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say one of three juveniles has been released from the hospital after a Monday night crash involving a stolen car.

The other two juveniles are still hospitalized at this time, according to police.

The car crashed on North Parkway after a short police pursuit when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.

Officers told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the car was reported stolen earlier Monday. All three juveniles had to be extracted from the car and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time, we are not able to provide specific details on charges, but all three juveniles will be charged,” Lt. Derick Tisdale said Tuesday in a statement.

The case is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).