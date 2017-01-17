Rain Expected to Return Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Tuesday

Scattered showers have left the area for the most part with the exception of parts of West Tennessee near the Tennessee-Mississippi border which may still see some rain later today. Drier conditions are expected for most of the area from tonight through Wednesday morning as high pressure nears the area. However, more rain is likely to form during the day tomorrow and last into Friday morning as an area of low pressure comes into play.

TONIGHT

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with rain-free conditions for most of West Tennessee overnight. Temperatures will fall to the low and middle 40s around sunrise at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday morning. This will be the coldest morning we’ve had since January 9th which started with a temperature of 14°F. We’ve not begun a day below 44°F since then.

As an area of low pressure approaches West Tennessee on Wednesday, we’ll gradually see the chance for rain increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Ultimately, this will end up with a rainy day on our hands on Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

