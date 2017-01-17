Rep. David Kustoff visits with West Tennesseans

by Jordan Hall

TRENTON, Tenn. — Representative David Kustoff, sworn in just weeks ago to his new position in Congress, made stops Tuesday throughout the district.

“I think people can take away from this election, from the top down, they can feel good about their country and where their country is going to go,” Rep. Kustoff said.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are now controlled by the Republican party, and this Friday, Republican President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated.

The congressman said he doesn’t agree with Trump on all issues but is looking forward to changing health care.

“… the repeal and replacement of Obamacare and addressing anti-terrorism and the threat to national security,” Rep. Kustoff said.

As far as who’s attending Friday’s inauguration and talk of some political leaders boycotting the big day at the nation’s capitol, Kustoff had this to say: “We owe it to him as a people and as a country to stand strong and support out president, because I think about the signal that sends to the rest of the world.”

Back here in West Tennessee, the representative said there are issues that come to the forefront, such as the economy.

“It’s just been stagnant and it needs to be jump-started,” Kustoff said. “We can do some of that through tax policies, through lowering taxes for individuals and for businesses.”

The congressman is now serving his freshman term on the financial services committee and says Congress will be in session Monday through Friday.