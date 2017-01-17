Sheriff seeks escaped Crockett Co. inmate

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for an escaped inmate they say walked away from garbage detail.

Jeffrey O’Neal Patterson, 29, is wanted for escape after he walked off from garbage detail around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Crockett County Jail, according to Sheriff Troy Klyce.

Patterson is serving time for burglary, according to the sheriff.

Patterson is described as a black male standing five feet seven inches tall and weighing 157 pounds.

Anyone who sees Patterson of has other information is asked to call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office at 731-696-2104.