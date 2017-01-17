UT Martin Parsons Center celebrates 10 years

by Amanda Gerry

PARSONS, Tenn. — In the spring of 2007, University of Tennessee Martin Parsons Center began in Riverside High School with a class of 18 students.

“And now in the spring of 2017, we have a record-breaking enrollment of 340 students, and we have seven total degrees you can earn right here in Parsons, Tennessee,” UTM Parsons Director Kelli Deere said.

Students, faculty and staff came together Tuesday to celebrate not only their 10-year anniversary coming up next month but also the first campus visit of the newly appointed 10th UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver.

“Geographically this area is very disperse, and for the University of Tennessee at Martin to be able to have these community centers and offer programs from the main campus is a great access vehicle for our students,” Carver said.

Even though the University of Tennessee Martin Parsons Center had a record enrollment this year, regarding the growth of their school, staff told us they don’t plan on stopping now.

“All of our faculty, staff, students, we will continue to grow, see programs added and just make this center a home of higher education,” Deere said.

Dr. Carver says he wants to use his position to not only promote growth within the campus but within the community as well.

“We’ve got high unemployment rates, we’ve got population in decline — it’s going the wrong way, so really looking at how can Martin be part of the answer,” Carver said.

Students at the Parsons Center told us they appreciate the opportunity to get a University of Tennessee education in a place that feels like home.