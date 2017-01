WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

THERE IS A CHANCE FOR CONTINUED SCATTERED SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. TEMPERATURES HAVE FALLEN THROUGH THE MORNING AND WILL CONTINUE TO FALL THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE 50S. A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH TONIGHT TAKING TEMPERATURES INTO THE 40S OVERNIGHT AND GIVING THE MID-SOUTH A HIGH IN THE 50S TOMORROW.

WARMER WEATHER IS EXPECTED ON THURSDAY WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS..HIGHS SHOULD REACH THE MID 60S. THE CHANCE OF RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL REMAIN IN THE FORECAST THROUGH MONDAY OF NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com