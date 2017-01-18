Civil rights pioneer who marched with MLK speaks at Lane College

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — Civil rights pioneer Rev. Jesse L. Douglas started the week celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at a program hosted by the Lane College chapter of the NAACP. His visit to Jackson came to an end Wednesday with a special celebration honoring Dr. King.

“This is a great day in the life of Lane College,” College Historian Ameera Graves said. “It’s a testament to what we produce. We produce excellence.”

Students, faculty, staff and community members gathered to hear Douglas speak.

Douglas is not only a 1959 graduate of Lane College. He also had a significant role working with Dr. King to form the Selma to Montgomery March. Douglas also created voter registration drives in Alabama.

“I had the privilege of working with him about eight years,” Douglas said.

“This is a call for students to start studying and reading,” Graves said. “Because we can’t appreciate Rev. Douglas’ contributions if we don’t have context, if we don’t know what the Voting Rights Act is.”

Douglas said although the assembly is to commemorate the life of Dr. King, he hopes students will leave the event knowing to always strive for excellence and put education first. For some students, it was their first time hearing someone speak who had a major impact in civil rights history.

“I never thought that I would be able to have this opportunity to hear him speak, but I’m just grateful that I’m here and I do get to see a little part of history,” student Mariah McCullough said.

Douglas said if there’s one piece of advice he would give everyone, it would be the following. “Stand for truth, and never let hate overcome love. Love is the most powerful power in the world, because God is love.”

Lane College presented Douglas with an Outstanding Civic Leader award.