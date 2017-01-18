Escaped Crockett Co. inmate captured in Jackson

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals and Jackson police have captured an escaped inmate from Crockett County.

Officers captured Jeffery O’Neal Patterson around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at his girlfriend’s home on Washington Douglas Circle in east Jackson, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Patterson was wanted for escape after he walked off from garbage detail around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Crockett County Jail, according to Sheriff Troy Klyce.

Patterson was serving time for burglary, according to the sheriff.

Patterson and his girlfriend, Tazara Alexander, both were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals along with the Jackson Police Department’s K-9 and gang units.

There was a previous warrant for Alexander, and police have added a charge of facilitation of escape, according to U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals say a tip led them to the home. They say Patterson and Alexander refused to leave the home and that officers had to enter by force.

The two are being transferred to the Crockett County Jail.