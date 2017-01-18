Imagination Library receives generous contribution from local business

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Madison County Imagination Library received a generous donation, Wednesday afternoon.

Rent One presented a check for $5,000 to the organization.

Imagination Library, a program created by Dolly Parton in 1996, mails a new hard cover book each month to children from birth to age 5.

A representative said this contribution can make a huge difference in a child’s life.

“Children who live in low income homes and maybe don’t hear a broad vocabulary, they learn something like 30 million less words by the time that they’re 5, compared to children in higher income and so we want to bridge that gap,” said Elly Riley, with the Madison County Imagination Library.

The Madison County Imagination Library is funded by contributions like this one, from local citizens, businesses and civic organizations.

Matching funds are also received from the governor’s “Books from Birth” Foundation.