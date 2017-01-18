Jackson police investigate ‘skimmer’ found on fuel pump

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a convenience store clerk found what appears to be an electronic skimmer device attached to a fuel pump.

The device was found at a store on North Highland Avenue near Interstate 40, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

“Skimmers” can be used to steal debit and credit card information from unsuspecting customers.

Police did not release the name of the store or when the device was found. They say as of Wednesday no crimes have been reported in connection with the device.

Police advise the public to be aware of these types of crimes. They recommend keeping an eye on your accounts for any suspicious activity.

If you see any unauthorized activity on your account, police say to immediately notify your financial institutions as well as law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You also can submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.