Local drivers talk Gov. Haslam’s gas tax proposal

by Jordan Hall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A fill-up at the gas pump could increase for drivers. On Wednesday morning, Gov. Bill Haslam proposed a 7-cent raise per gallon in gas prices.

It’s an increase some in Madison County including Commissioner Gary Deaton call unnecessary.

“They’ve got a fund for the highways that they’ve had for many years,” Deaton said. “If that fund was totally spent on highways, we would probably be in better condition than we are today, but they’ve robbed it a couple of times, and I’m not sure they’ve ever put it back.”

Haslam said the tax would pump into the state an extra $278 million each year and would cost the average driver about $4 extra a month.

It’s an increase some in West Tennessee say they could live with.

“If they’re going to fix the roads, yeah, I’d be willing to,” driver David Early said.

Others said taxpayers are running on fumes as it is.

“Raising prices for gasoline, taxing for road repair is ridiculous,” driver Bill Grubaugh said. “I think they need to outsource other avenues. Taxes are high enough as it is.”

Haslam said there are 962 projects in Tennessee’s 95 counties that need to be completed.

Deaton hopes West Tennessee will become a priority.

“It doesn’t appear that they’ve made Madison County a priority as they have in other parts of the state. That’s always bothered me,” Deaton said.

Haslam also said this proposal would allow 95 percent of the state’s projects to be under construction within six years of being passed.