Mother testifies in 2014 home invasion murder trial

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jurors heard emotional testimony Wednesday during day two of the trial for a man charged in the deaths of an Arkansas State University football player and his stepfather.

“I started helping him fight,” Chermaine Owens-Shivers testified.

Owens-Shivers broke down in court Wednesday remembering the night police say two gunmen shot and killed her son, Markel Owens, and husband, Johnny Shivers, in January 2014.

Owens-Shivers said she tried to help her son fight off one of the gunmen. “I was just trying to take the gun away from the other guy,” she said.

Johnny Wade, on trial for felony first-degree murder, listened and took notes during testimony.

Chermaine testified she initially identified someone else as a possible shooter. Jonathan Shivers, Markel’s brother and Johnny Shivers’ son, pointed at Wade and identified him as one of the shooters.

“He was the guy that waved the gun at me and shot my brother,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said he heard one of the suspects talking after hearing gunshots. “Cuz’ you shot me,” Jonathan recalled hearing.

Chermaine testified one of the gunmen had on something orange. Jonathan told the court the other gunman wore black and orange shoes.

Surveillance video from Regional One Medical Center in Memphis appears to show an injured man wearing an orange shirt come in the same night of the shooting. A man wearing black clothes and what appears to be orange shoes helps him in. Police said one of the suspects was shot.

A Jackson police officer also testified they found marijuana inside the home.