Mr. Food recipe for Bapple Bread

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

4 ripe bananas

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup applesauce

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 5- x 9-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

Place bananas in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until mashed. Stir in sugar and let stand 15 minutes. Add applesauce and eggs; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Pour into loaf pan.

Bake 50 to 55 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes before removing from pan. Cool on a wire rack.