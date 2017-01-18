Mr. Food recipe for Bapple Bread
What You’ll Need:
4 ripe bananas
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup applesauce
2 eggs
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
What To Do:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 5- x 9-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
Place bananas in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until mashed. Stir in sugar and let stand 15 minutes. Add applesauce and eggs; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly. Pour into loaf pan.
Bake 50 to 55 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes before removing from pan. Cool on a wire rack.