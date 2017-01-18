Mr. Food recipe for Mama Mia’s Tortellini Soup
What You’ll Need:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 (14-1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
4 cups water
3 (10-1/2-ounce) cans condensed chicken broth
1 (19-ounce) package frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini
3 cups fresh spinach
What To Do:
In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot.
Saute onion until tender, then add tomatoes, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper; cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through.
Stir in water and broth and bring to a boil. Add tortellini and spinach and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until tortellini are tender. Serve immediately.