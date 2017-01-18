Mr. Food recipe for Mama Mia’s Tortellini Soup

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 (14-1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes, undrained

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups water

3 (10-1/2-ounce) cans condensed chicken broth

1 (19-ounce) package frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini

3 cups fresh spinach

What To Do:

In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until hot.

Saute onion until tender, then add tomatoes, vinegar, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper; cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until heated through.

Stir in water and broth and bring to a boil. Add tortellini and spinach and cook 6 to 8 minutes, or until tortellini are tender. Serve immediately.