Mugshots : Madison County : 1/17/17 – 1/18/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/15 Michael Harris No charges entered

2/15 Susan Alexander Failure to appear

3/15 Cordare Oldham Identity theft, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/15 Shanicka Frank Schedule VI drug violations

5/15 Sandra Ware Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/15 Salvador Hernandez-Ordonez Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/15 Rebecca Gray Shoplifting

8/15 Princess Edwards Criminal impersonation, hold for other agency

9/15 Natalie Greer No charges entered

10/15 Marcia Sellers No charges entered

11/15 Leonard Mack Hold for other agency

12/15 Jessica Howland Failure to appear

13/15 Jason Inmon DUI

14/15 Floyd Stewart Violation of probation

15/15 Dana Ashford Public intoxication































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/18/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.