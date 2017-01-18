Rain Likely Thursday with a Chance for T’storms

by weather

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday

Scattered showers have begun to develop in the Mid-South mainly south of West Tennessee and across the Mississippi River in Northeast Arkansas. Expect these to continue to develop this evening with more rain overnight.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mild with temperatures only dropping to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Remember, our average low temperature is 28°F and our average high temperature is 48°F during this time of the year! Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight – especially after midnight.

Rain will continue to come and go through most of the day tomorrow. Most of West Tennessee has a chance to get 1″-2″ of rainfall but a few areas will get less than that. Either way, keep that umbrella handy tomorrow! There’s a small chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm in southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River.



Warm weather is forecast for the end of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Friday and Saturday! Another wet pattern of weather is expected to set up over the weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com