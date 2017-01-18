A technology makeover may be in store for the Jackson Madison County library

by Amanda Gerry

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Library and Archives recently awarded more than $300,000 in technology grants to 114 public libraries across the state, and they did not leave out Jackson Madison County, who received a grant of $8,800.

“Videos, books, computers, newspapers; there can never be enough money spent on it,” says Jackson resident, Frank Ridley.

“I look up different information about history and just stuff that I need to know about filling out applications resumes; a whole lot of good stuff,” says Jackson resident, Mark Johnson.

And library employees told us, they already have big plans for the funds.

“MakerBot 3D Printer, were getting some RV Goggles, were getting green screen and AV equipment,” says Zoe Pride, Technology Service Manager at the Jackson Madison County Public Library, “were also getting a Microfim scanner for the Tennessee room.”

Staff we spoke with at the Jackson Madison County library say the community classroom is where most of the technology they hope to receive from the grant will be available for the community.

Currently computer classes are taught there, but the library is hoping, with the addition of new technology, it will offer an endless amount of opportunities.

“…possibly even think about even getting a career in that field. To be able to work with the technology and play with the technology. Something that they would not normally be able to do,” says Pride.

Either way, when it comes to the library.

“Its a wonderful place to be,” says Johnson

The grant is funded by Tennessee State Government and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. And those funds are then matched by the local government of the recipient.