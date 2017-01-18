Tigers headed back to state

by Ahmad Hicks

SAVANNAH, Tenn — The Hardin County Tigers bowling team are one of the best bowling teams in the state of Tennessee. It seems as if every year you can pencil them in to make it to the state finals.

For the girls, their seeking their fourth straight team title while the boys are seeking their first ever. But head coach of the boy’s team, David Channel knows he has a special group on his hands.

“Well the boys are 19-0 going in and the girls are 18-0, so they’ve worked very hard all year long,” Channel said. “The key to us being where we’re at right now is our spare shooting ability and as long as we can continue to make spares, we should do pretty good.”

Coach Channel talked about what it would mean to win it all.

“For the girls to win their fourth in a row, that would be huge,” Channel said. “For my daughter Ashley to win her fourth in a row is unheard of. For the guys to win, it’s very possible and we got a great young team and I really want to get that win.”