TSBA: Deadline to apply for JMC Schools Supt. position, closes

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County School System has wrapped up the first step in choosing who will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin starting next school year.

The deadline to apply for the position closed Monday and the Tennessee School Board Association said they have a total of 25 applicants.

The TSBA told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News now begins the difficult task as they sort through the candidates.

“Our office will create a screening committee that will screen each applicant and try to find five finalist that best meet the criteria the board adopted,” said Tammy Grissom, Executive Director of the TSBA.

The TSBA will present the top five candidates to the school board on February 9. The board will then have the option of adding candidates to the top before they start the interview process.

To see the complete list of applicants, visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website.