UPDATE: Day 2 in trial for 2014 double home invasion murders

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — A long and emotional day in court in the case for Johnny Wade.

“I constantly kept asking him what happened,” Megan Springfield, witness and ex-girlfriend of Derrick Wade, testified.

Johnny Wade is accused of killing Arkansas State University football player Markel Owens and his stepfather, Johnny Shivers during a home invasion in January 2014 on Walker Road in north Jackson.

“I started helping him fight,” Chermaine Owens-Shivers said.

The morning started off with emotional testimony from Chermaine Owens-Shivers, wife of Johnny Shivers and mother to Markell Owens.

She said she was also in the house at the time of the robbery.

Johnny Wade also faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Later in the day, the court heard from Timothy Campbell who talked about phone records and detective Dan Long who is an investigator on the case.

“The model is a PT 140 Pro. It’s a 40 caliber,” Detective Long said as he discussed evidence found at the scene.

“Jewelry, an orange shirt, some other items. A gun,” Long said.

Long also discussed a video he got from Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

The video appears to show an injured man wearing an orange shirt come in the same night of the shooting. A man wearing black clothes and what appears to be orange shoes helps him in. Police say one of the suspects was shot in the leg.

“The clothing he had on in the video we believe to have found on scene with blood on it,” Long said.

Investigators say Derrick Wade, who has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of Owens and Shivers, used Johnny Wade’s name at the hospital in Memphis after fleeing the 2014 shooting.

He was allegedly shot in the leg by his cousin, Johnny.

“I got Derrick and we drove to Regional,” Megan Springfield said.

Springfield testified she admitted to driving her boyfriend at the time, Derrick Wade, to a Jackson hospital first but he refused to go inside.

“So I said what do you want to do and he said, ‘let’s go to Memphis.’ I was like, ‘OK’, but I didn’t know my way there and I didn’t want to drive by myself there, so I asked if Johnny could go,” Springfield said.

Springfield said neither one of the men informed her of what happened but she connected the dots later.

The trial enters its third day, Thursday.

The court is expected to here testimony from Derrick Wade who has already pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case.

The trial continues Thursday 8:30 a.m.