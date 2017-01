WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS MOVING IN THIS AFTERNOON. SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF THUNDERSTORMS AFTER MIDNIGHT. SOME OF THE STRONGER THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT OVER NORTH MISSISSIPPI.

TEMPERATURES TODAY AND TONIGHT WILL BE COOLER WITH HIGHS AND LOW IN THE 50S. WARMER TEMPERATURES WILL RETURN ON THURSDAY AND REMAIN FOR A FEW DAYS WITH HIGHS IN THE 60S AND LOWER 70S THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com