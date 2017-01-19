2 men face evading, assault charges after Weakley Co. chase

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A car chase in Weakley County leads to assault and evading arrest charges against two men.

John Calvin Elkins, 32, of Martin and Billy Ray McDaniel, 30, of Sharon were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit between Dresden and Palmersville, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Elkins reportedly first fled from deputies Sunday when they tried to serve a violation of probation warrant on him in the lobby of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

He got into a vehicle and fled, later running a deputy’s car off the road on Greenfield Highway 45, according to the release.

Deputies were searching for Elkins and spotted him Wednesday afternoon in downtown Dresden while he was a passenger in a Chevy Malibu.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver, McDaniel, drove away and hit an investigator’s car and nearly hit a deputy who was outside his vehicle, according to the release.

The chase continued toward Palmersville before McDaniel turned onto Pleasant Hill Road where he hit two officers’ vehicles.

Deputies were able to get in front of the car and stop it on Pleasant Hill Road. When the vehicle stopped, Elkins jumped out and ran into a field where he was tackled and taken into custody.

Deputies recovered a set of digital scales on Pleasant Hill Road that were thrown from the vehicle during the chase, according to the release.

Elkins was on probation for a previous drug conviction.

He now faces charges including two counts of evading arrest, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

McDaniel is charged with evading arrest, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.