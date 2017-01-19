Community concerned about credit card safety after skimmer found in Jackson

by Bethany Thompson

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a recent find reported to the Jackson Police Department, many West Tennesseans are concerned about card skimmers.

Jackson police on Wednesday released a photo of a card skimmer found on a north Jackson gas pump.

While no crimes have been reported, the skimmer still raises concerns.

“It could be anywhere that you slide your card,” Jackson resident Devon Smith said. “It could be inside a store, outside a store — it doesn’t have to be on the outside of the gas pump. It could be anywhere, so I was concerned you know because I use the card a lot of times.”

Officials say there are a few things that you can do to protect yourself if you’re at a gas pump or an ATM. Number one: Check to make sure nothing looks out of place. Two: Wiggle the card reader around to make sure everything is secure.

“Wiggle that card as you slide it into that slot,” Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke said. “The skimmer would have a hard time reading it because it has to be perfectly straight for that to read it.”

Sheriff Duke said this hasn’t been a common crime in the area.

“With Jackson being so close, we do want the public to be very aware that these things are out there and we are not immune to them being on any ATM or gas pump in our area,” Sheriff Duke said.

Those who live in the area said they may be switching to cash to avoid using their card.

“I used to use my card all the time when I used to pay through a card, but my girl, she uses the card almost every day,” Smith said.

“Try not to tamper with it if you do find one,” Sheriff Duke said. “Leave it. Let us come take the report and take the equipment.”

If you see or notice something odd at a card reader, contact the store and your local law enforcement.