Madison Co. students win statewide essay contest about voting

by Jordan Hall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Elementary school students were asked by Secretary of State Tre Hargett why it is important to vote.

East Elementary School second grader Katie Peachey won first place in the kindergarten through second grade division.

“We vote for the president that has the same beliefs as us. It makes our lives better. Everyone’s vote counts and everybody’s vote is equal,” Peachey wrote.

Third grader Samuel Latham won third place in the third through fifth grade division. He compared voting for president to taking a classroom lunch poll.

“It was an example that was like voting where there were two popular choices but the majority won,” Latham said.

Their teacher, Gretta Aldrich, said the school is thrilled with these students.

“They were able to use their writing processes they learn in their regular classrooms every day how to organize their thoughts, and it made them think deeply about what it’s like to be a citizen and be able to exercise that vote,” Aldrich said.

Both students received a scholarship and will get to take a trip to the state capitol in February.

Student Jillian Balcunas of Thelma Barker Elementary School also received an honorable mention in the contest.