Mr. Food recipe for Two-Toned Shredded Potatoes

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

2 Russet baking potatoes (about 1 pound), peeled and shredded

2 sweet potatoes (about 1 pound), peeled and shredded

1 tablespoon salt

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup water

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup apple juice

What To Do:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, place baking and sweet potatoes; sprinkle with salt. Add enough ice water to just cover potatoes and let stand 10 minutes. Drain potatoes well and place in baking dish.

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup, and water; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in butter and apple juice until butter is melted. Pour sugar mixture over potatoes.

Bake 65 to 70 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through baking.