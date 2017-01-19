Mugshots : Madison County : 1/18/17 – 1/19/17 January 19, 2017 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23Kendria Strayhorn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Andrea Mulz Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Christina Hobson Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23David Bryant Firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Willie James Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Tony R. Burton Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Timothy Waller No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Tallis Croom Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Shawn Lee Howell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Ronnie D. Webb Carjacking, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Raciel Islas Garcia Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Lindsey Gonsalez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Keith Fason Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23John Edward Clark Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Jarvis Tyson Contraband in penal institution, criminal impersonation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Jameshia Sherrod Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Jacqueline L. Bell Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Derrick Gurganns Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Christine Young Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Charles Cox Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Caleb Brooks No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Blake Pittman Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Arthur Lee Hunt Criminal impersonation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 1/19/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore