Near Record Warm Weather to End the Week

by weather

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Rain continues to fall in West Tennessee this afternoon, and is likely to remain in the area through the early evening hours. Fog may create limited visibility during the evening commute as well, so drive carefully out there! There’s drier and warmer weather in the forecast for tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Showers will stick around until the overnight hours with mainly dry conditions on Friday morning under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 50s at the coolest point of the night – another mild night in January.

While skies may be mostly cloudy tomorrow, we can still expect winds from the southwest to bring warm weather our way on Friday. Temperatures may reach the 60s and lower 70s which will put us within range of the record highs for that date.

